Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

