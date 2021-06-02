Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.51 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $39,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.