Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,900 shares of company stock worth $24,711,909. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

GL opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

