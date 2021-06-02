Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 591.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

