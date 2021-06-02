Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

