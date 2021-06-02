OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 592.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.43. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

