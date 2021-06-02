Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

