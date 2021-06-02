BlackRock Inc. Acquires 139,803 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.85% of United Therapeutics worth $738,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

