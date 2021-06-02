Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

