GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $316,000 Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

