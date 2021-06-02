GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $320,000 Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,218 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.98. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

