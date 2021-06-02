GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,610 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $64,113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,014 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 978,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

