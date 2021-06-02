GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $332,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 566,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

