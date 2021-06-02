GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $353,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,841.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,858.42. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

