19,093 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

