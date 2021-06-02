GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 21,526 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of $831.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.