State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

