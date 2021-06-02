State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.