State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.78 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,979 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,889,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.