Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

