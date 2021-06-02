Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

