Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $205,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97.

