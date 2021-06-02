Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

