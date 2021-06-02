Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 29th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

