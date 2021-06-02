Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Expands By 22.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

