Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Expands By 22.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
