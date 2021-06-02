GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

GOSS stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

