Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $30,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

