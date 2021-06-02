Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 1,500 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Repay by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

