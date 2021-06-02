iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

