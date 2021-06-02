Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Etsy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

