Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $145,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

