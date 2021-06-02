Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 348.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

