Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 24.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

Autodesk stock opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.