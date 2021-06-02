Open Lending (LPRO) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Open Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Lending and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $108.89 million -$97.56 million 78.70 Open Lending Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 17.21

Open Lending’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending -68.56% -50.19% 16.54% Open Lending Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Volatility and Risk

Open Lending has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Open Lending and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 2 10 1 2.92 Open Lending Competitors 191 840 1060 62 2.46

Open Lending currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 22.48%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Open Lending is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Open Lending beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

