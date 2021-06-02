American International Group Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICU Medical by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ICU Medical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

