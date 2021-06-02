Securian Asset Management Inc Has $477,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

