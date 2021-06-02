American International Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

