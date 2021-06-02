American International Group Inc. Sells 8,532 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

