Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,311,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,014,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

