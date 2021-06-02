Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

