Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

