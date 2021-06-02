Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

