Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Five Below were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $80,122,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

