Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y stock opened at $704.61 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $680.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.