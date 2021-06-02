Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 134 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRAH opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

