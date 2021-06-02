Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 90 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,163 shares of company stock worth $7,763,819. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.74. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

