Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

