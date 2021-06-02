Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Graco worth $42,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

