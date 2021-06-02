Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,086,571 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 116.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $41,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

