Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,706 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,453.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

